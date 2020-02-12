x
Lactation consultant holding wipe and diaper collection drive to support Mom's House of Toledo

You have until Dec. 14 to drop off your donations at several local businesses in the Toledo area.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local nurse and lactation consultant is holding a diaper and wipe collection drive to benefit and help support Mom's House of Toledo.

Amanda Ibanez has teamed up with several local businesses to help support the cause. 

Mom’s House Toledo is a nonprofit childcare center that helps low-income, single moms get an education. 

"For me, like many others, 2020 was a rough year. As a nurse working through a pandemic, I have had to navigate through several challenges. Because of those challenges, it's time to give back to our community and help families in need this holiday season. I want to bring some joy and help in any way that I can," Ibanez said. 

The initiative started Monday and runs through Dec. 14. You can check the participating local businesses and drop off locations in the flyer below:

Credit: Amanda Ibanez

