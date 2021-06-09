Labor Day parade | Route, times and parking

TOLEDO, Ohio — Beautiful weather is on tap for Labor Day, the perfect day to watch the Labor Day parade in downtown Toledo!
Here's what you need to know if you want to watch the parade today. Parade officials say the use of facial coverings, regardless of vaccination status, is strongly encouraged.
Arrivals and Start Times
- 6:30 A.M. - Parade marshals arrive
- 7:00 A.M. - Parade floats and vehicles to begin arriving
- 8:00 A.M. - Union members and their families to begin arriving
- 9:00 A.M. - Labor Day parade starts.
Parade Route
The parade will start on Summit Street at the intersection of Monroe and proceed north on Summit to Jackson Street, left turn onto Jackson and head west to Huron, where the parade will end and participants disperse
Order of Appearance
- Port Council
- Toledo Federation of Teachers Local 250
- Greater Northwest Ohio AFL-CIO and affiliated Local Unions
- Teamsters Local 20
- Northwest Ohio Building and Construction Trades
Parking
Parking is available at various surface parking lots and parking garages located all throughout downtown Toledo.
Sponsors
- John Clemons, President, Toledo Port Council
- Kevin Dalton President Toledo Federation of Teachers Local 250/ Executive Secretary/Treasurer, Greater NWO AFL-CIO
- Mark Schmiehausen, President, Teamsters Local 20
- Shaun Enright Executive Secretary, Northwestern Ohio Building &
- Construction Trades Council
Safety
Parade marshals in yellow vests will be downtown to manage the parade and provide you with a safe and enjoyable experience if you have any questions or need assistance. Please follow any instructions given to you by any of the parade marshals.
Alcoholic beverages are not to be consumed while participating in the parade.
A minimum distance of ten feet (10’) should be maintained between motor vehicles, trailers and parade floats and those people who are walking in the parade. The maximum speed for motor vehicles is no more than three miles per hour.
A minimum of one lane is to remain open in each of the staging areas. This lane to be wide enough to allow an emergency vehicle to travel through the staging areas if necessary.
Do not throw any item, such as candy, from motor vehicles or parade floats. If you are planning to distribute items such as candy to the spectators, please have your people walk along the curb to pass out.
Parade Lineup
AFL-CIO
- APWU Local 170 - American Postal Workers Union Local
- SEIU Local 1 – Service Employees International Union
- FLOC - Farm Labor Organizing Committee
- Local 2243 - Sylvania Fire Fighters
- Sign and Display & Allied Trades
- AAUP-UT- American Association of University Professors America Local 639
- CWA - Local 4319 - Communication Workers of America
- ITASE Local 25
- IAM Local 105 - International Association of Machinists
- IBEW Local 245 - International Brotherhood of Electrical
- USW District 1 – Sub District 4
- USW Local 1-346 – United Steelworkers
- USW Local 912 – United Steelworkers
- USW Local 9 - United Steelworkers
- USW Local 87 - United Steelworkers
- USW Local 8316 - United Steelworkers
- USW Local 1042L - United Steelworkers
- USW Local 700 - United Steelworkers
- OPEIU Local 19 - Office & Professional Employees
- OPEIU Local 277 - Office & Professional Employees
- Newspaper Guild Local 34043
- Sylvania Education Association
- Washington Local Schools
- Owens Community College
- Ohio Federation of Teachers
- Local 92 – Toledo Fire Fighters
- TPPA Local 10 – Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association
- Local 1982 International Longshoreman’s Association
- NATCA
- 349 – Utility Workers
- NALC BR 100 – National Association of Letter Carriers
- BGSU –AAUP Professors Union
- UFCW Local 75 – United Food and Commercial Workers
- Local 4 OAPSE Ohio Assoc. of Public-School Employees
- Washington Local Schools -Teachers
- Oregon Local Schools- Teachers
- OAPSE Local 270
- Division 4 – Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen
- Coalition of Black Trade Unionists
N.W.O.B.T.C.
- Boilermakers Local #85
- Cement Masons & Plasterers Local #886
- Insulators Local #45
- IBEW Local 8
- Elevator Constructors Local #44
- Iron Workers Local #55
- Laborers Local #500
- Road Sprinkler Fitters Local #669
- Roofers Local #134
- Sheet Metal Workers Local #33
- Painters Local #7
- Glaziers Local #948
- Carpenters Local #351
- Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union #50
- Bricklayers Local #316.
- Operating Engineers #18
Because of the uncertainty of arrivals and line-ups of marching groups, bands and marching groups will be inserted into the parade at the discretion of the marshals in charge.