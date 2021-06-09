Labor Day parade | Route, times and parking

If you're headed downtown for the Labor Day parade, here's what you need to know!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Beautiful weather is on tap for Labor Day, the perfect day to watch the Labor Day parade in downtown Toledo!

Here's what you need to know if you want to watch the parade today. Parade officials say the use of facial coverings, regardless of vaccination status, is strongly encouraged.

Arrivals and Start Times

6:30 A.M. - Parade marshals arrive

7:00 A.M. - Parade floats and vehicles to begin arriving

8:00 A.M. - Union members and their families to begin arriving

9:00 A.M. - Labor Day parade starts.

Parade Route

The parade will start on Summit Street at the intersection of Monroe and proceed north on Summit to Jackson Street, left turn onto Jackson and head west to Huron, where the parade will end and participants disperse

Order of Appearance

Port Council Toledo Federation of Teachers Local 250 Greater Northwest Ohio AFL-CIO and affiliated Local Unions Teamsters Local 20 Northwest Ohio Building and Construction Trades

Parking

Parking is available at various surface parking lots and parking garages located all throughout downtown Toledo.

Sponsors

John Clemons, President, Toledo Port Council

Kevin Dalton President Toledo Federation of Teachers Local 250/ Executive Secretary/Treasurer, Greater NWO AFL-CIO

Mark Schmiehausen, President, Teamsters Local 20

Shaun Enright Executive Secretary, Northwestern Ohio Building &

Construction Trades Council

Safety

Parade marshals in yellow vests will be downtown to manage the parade and provide you with a safe and enjoyable experience if you have any questions or need assistance. Please follow any instructions given to you by any of the parade marshals.

Alcoholic beverages are not to be consumed while participating in the parade.

A minimum distance of ten feet (10’) should be maintained between motor vehicles, trailers and parade floats and those people who are walking in the parade. The maximum speed for motor vehicles is no more than three miles per hour.

A minimum of one lane is to remain open in each of the staging areas. This lane to be wide enough to allow an emergency vehicle to travel through the staging areas if necessary.

Do not throw any item, such as candy, from motor vehicles or parade floats. If you are planning to distribute items such as candy to the spectators, please have your people walk along the curb to pass out.

Parade Lineup

AFL-CIO

APWU Local 170 - American Postal Workers Union Local

SEIU Local 1 – Service Employees International Union

FLOC - Farm Labor Organizing Committee

Local 2243 - Sylvania Fire Fighters

Sign and Display & Allied Trades

AAUP-UT- American Association of University Professors America Local 639

CWA - Local 4319 - Communication Workers of America

ITASE Local 25

IAM Local 105 - International Association of Machinists

IBEW Local 245 - International Brotherhood of Electrical

USW District 1 – Sub District 4

USW Local 1-346 – United Steelworkers

USW Local 912 – United Steelworkers

USW Local 9 - United Steelworkers

USW Local 87 - United Steelworkers

USW Local 8316 - United Steelworkers

USW Local 1042L - United Steelworkers

USW Local 700 - United Steelworkers

OPEIU Local 19 - Office & Professional Employees

OPEIU Local 277 - Office & Professional Employees

Newspaper Guild Local 34043

Sylvania Education Association

Washington Local Schools

Owens Community College

Ohio Federation of Teachers

Local 92 – Toledo Fire Fighters

TPPA Local 10 – Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association

Local 1982 International Longshoreman’s Association

NATCA

349 – Utility Workers

NALC BR 100 – National Association of Letter Carriers

BGSU –AAUP Professors Union

UFCW Local 75 – United Food and Commercial Workers

Local 4 OAPSE Ohio Assoc. of Public-School Employees

Washington Local Schools -Teachers

Oregon Local Schools- Teachers

OAPSE Local 270

Division 4 – Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen

Coalition of Black Trade Unionists

N.W.O.B.T.C.

Boilermakers Local #85

Cement Masons & Plasterers Local #886

Insulators Local #45

IBEW Local 8

Elevator Constructors Local #44

Iron Workers Local #55

Laborers Local #500

Road Sprinkler Fitters Local #669

Roofers Local #134

Sheet Metal Workers Local #33

Painters Local #7

Glaziers Local #948

Carpenters Local #351

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union #50

Bricklayers Local #316.

Operating Engineers #18