TOLEDO, Ohio — A beloved Mexican bakery in the Old South End Toledo is eager to open back up after closing its doors, and turning away many loyal customers and even employees.

La Paloma Pastries, on Broadway street made the difficult decision after some impacts following the coronavirus.

"We use to always joke about you know once of these days we'll get a weekend and we can actually have a weekend and go do something. Spend some time with our families but this is definitely not what we had in mind," said Jonathan Ruiz, the manager and co-owner of La Paloma Patries.

The bakery didn't close because of Gov. Mike Dewine's essential business order.

Ruiz said the family made the decision to shut down because they wanted to make their customer's and employee's health a priority.

"Kinda sad, but understanding too because we'd rather be safe than sorry you know what I mean. We don't want to come here and have to work and put everybody else in jeopardy at the same time," said sister Carolina Bermejo.

Carolina works alongside her sister Selena Bermejo who agrees with the closing.

Both have filed for unemployment, but have not received any benefits yet.

It's making their current situation tougher, especially with rent and utility bills due at the end of the month. Not to mention putting food on the table.

"Everything has to be paid out, so trying to make due just like everyone else and that's why I think it's getting to the time now where it might be a good to open back up, get a few more customers in and just start just trying to get back to a new normal," said Ruiz.

That new normal includes placing a barrier between customers and employees at check out, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

"Just gotta make sure the store is safe, the store is ready. You know we can do carry outs, we can get everything situated and we're on board with Jonathan and them to do this. So we can make our customers happy," said Selena.

However, soon enough, empty display cases will be filled with sweet pastries for customers who have a tradition of visiting the bakery.

"We have a lot of faith that you know things are gonna workout. And get through the situation cause as bad as what we may have it, there's always someone out there that they're doing worse right now," said Ruiz.

The owners of La Paloma Pastries plan to open back up by May 5 which is just a few weeks away.

However, they're optimistic, the bakery will thrive once again.

