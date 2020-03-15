OHIO, USA — Kroger has announced they will temporarily modify store hours to restock items and sanitize locations in the wake of coronavirus concerns.

Beginning on Sunday, all Kroger stores will only be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The following statement was posted to their Facebook page on Saturday:

“Everyone deserves access to fresh, affordable food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty. That’s why our teams are working hard to keep our stores clean, open and stocked, while also keeping you safe. Here are the steps we’re taking to protect our customers and associates: https://www.kroger.com/i/coronavirus-update”

Walmart is also limiting their hours starting on March 15. Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. so employees are able to clean and restock shelves.

Meijer stores will not be changing their hours, and will remain open for 24 hours a day. However the stores are limiting what they are calling essential items to 5 per customer.

Kroger went on to list the ways they are working to protect their customers and employees.

In stores:

Cleaning commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and food service counters, and cleaning shelves when restocking products.

Sanitizing restrooms more frequently and restocking with supplies, including soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer.

Adding extra hand sanitizer at cashier stations, food service counters, and all Pharmacy, The Little Clinic and Starbucks locations.

Wiping down shopping carts, baskets and equipment.

Partnering with our suppliers to replenish high-demand preparedness products.

Continuing to provide our customers with free disinfectant wipes at our store entrances to sanitize their shopping carts or baskets.

Following best practices for safe food handling, as always.

For employees:

Encouraging our associates to closely monitor their health and well-being.

Providing hand sanitizer and tissues in breakrooms and meeting rooms.

Asking our associates to stay home if they, or someone in their household, are sick.

Providing financial support from our Helping Hands fund – a company-sponsored employee assistance fund – to associates who may be directly affected.

Suspending business air travel for associates through March 31, 2020 and recommending virtual meetings.

For customers: