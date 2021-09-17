Kroger issues recall on bagged kale due to possible listeria contamination

The 16-oz bags were sold in Toledo and Columbus, as well as fives other states.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kroger has issued a voluntary recall on bags of kale due to listeria concerns.

The store says its bagged kale produced by Baker Farms could possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals could suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headache and diarrhea.

The recalled product is in 16-ounce Kroger-branded bags with the UPC 11110- 18170 with a best by date of 09-18-2021, which is printed on the front of the package below the light blue bar. Kroger says all affected products were pulled from the store on Sept. 16.

The bags were sold in Toledo and Columbus, as well as Knoxville, Tennessee; eastern West Virginia; and the states of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. Kroger says there have been no reported illnesses to date.