TOLEDO, Ohio — Stay strong all of you who made it their new year's resolution to be healthier - Krispy Kreme is about to re-open in Toledo...and January 14 is the special day.

Just 11 days before the anticipated opening, employees spent the day learning how to the very-much loved doughnuts.

The last Krispy Kreme store in Toledo closed in 2006, but the doughnuts remained available at several area grocery stores...though it's no debate that it's just not the same as Krispy Kreme shop's "HOT NOW" doughnuts.

In fact, Krispy Kreme’s app offers a “Hot Light” feature that lets users know exactly when hot, fresh doughnuts are coming off the line. You can even get push notifications to know when the Hot Light is on.

The Krispy Kreme will open at Secor Road and Central Avenue in the Westgate Shopping Village next to Uncle John's Pancake House.

