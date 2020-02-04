TOLEDO, Ohio — As of now, the Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure is still on and is set for late September.

Komen leaders said that they are optimistic that the races in both Findlay on Sept. 26 and Toledo on Sept. 27, will be able to continue as scheduled.

Registration for the event opened on Wednesday. Those interested in registering for either race can head over to the Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio website or by calling 419-724-2873.

Early special registration remains at $25 for adults and $15 for kids 3-18. The first 200 people to register will receive t-shirt shipping.

Komen Northwest Ohio leaders said they will continue to consult with national and local health experts throughout the coming weeks and months and will provide updates if changes arise.

Organizers said this in a statement:

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to all who have been affected by this ongoing crisis. Although this must be our focus, the work of Komen Northwest Ohio will go on. Breast cancer doesn’t stop, and neither will we."

Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio We spoke with Susan Rostkowski yesterday and she said her last chemo... treatment is Thursday, April 2! Unfortunately, she has to sit alone during her treatments because of the coronavirus quarantine and there's no bell for her to ring when she's done. This photo was from her third treatment.

We will continue to keep you updated.

