Knit-a-long with Your Day anchor Amanda Fay and meteorologist Diane Phillips

WTOL 11 wants to see your 2022 knitting projects.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Maybe you're one of the many crafty types who took up knitting during the pandemic. Or maybe you're an old pro with expert knitting skills.

Either way, WTOL 11 Your Day wants to invite you to knit along with anchor Amanda Fay and Diane Phillips this year.

Phillips is an experienced knitter who learned from her aunt while she was in college.

Fay is a beginner who is getting tips and advice from Phillips as they both work on projects. You can catch updates on their progress during Your Day throughout the year.

This year both are working on small items for the kitchen. Phillips is working on a purple kitchen scrubber that will likely end up as a gift for someone in her family. Fay is working on a dish cloth in her daughter's favorite color, bright blue.

Knitting isn't just for your grandma anymore. Particularly since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for creative outlets to occupy their time at home, the traditional yarn craft has boomed in popularity -- especially among Millennials and Gen Z.

So whether you're a beginner or a long-time knitter, we'd like to see what you're working on.

Share your photos through our WTOL news app. Click on "near me" and then click "Share with us" to upload pictures and descriptions of your knitting projects this year.