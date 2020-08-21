Fire at Kingston Court Apartments causes damage but no injuries

The Oregon Fire Department responded to the structure fire after 6 p.m. Thursday. All residents are safe and accounted for.

OREGON, Ohio — A fire broke out on the third floor of the Kingston Court Apartments on Navarre St. in Oregon shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Oregon Fire Department on scene, the cause of the blaze is potentially a grill that was located on a balcony. The connected apartment and the unit directly below suffered significant damage.

No injuries were reported and all residents are safe and accounted for.