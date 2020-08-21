Fire at Kingston Court Apartments causes damage but no injuries

OREGON, Ohio — A fire broke out on the third floor of the Kingston Court Apartments on Navarre St. in Oregon shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the Oregon Fire Department on scene, the cause of the blaze is potentially a grill that was located on a balcony. The connected apartment and the unit directly below suffered significant damage.
No injuries were reported and all residents are safe and accounted for.
The building is being assessed for further smoke damage to determine whether or not residents can return to the rest of the complex this evening.