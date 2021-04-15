Kings Island Camp Cedar: First look at the new $27 million luxury resort opening in June

The resort is located on 50 acres of land less than one mile from Kings Island.

MASON, Ohio — There’s a new $27 million project rising in the shadows of Kings Island’s collection of roller coasters in Southwest Ohio.

Welcome to Kings Island Camp Cedar, a year-round outdoor luxury resort and RV park that’s located on 50 acres of previously vacant land less than a mile from the Cincinnati-area amusement park. Officials estimate the resort will welcome more than 200,000 guests annually.

Kings Island Camp Cedar, which is scheduled to open in June, will feature 73 cottages and 184 full-service RV spaces. Reservations are now open for booking.

“Resort guests will be able to take advantage of outdoor entertainment, including recreational and adult exclusive pools, ponds, walking trail and unique dining options,” officials said in a press release Thursday. “Plus, they will find camping must-haves, including bathhouses, laundry facility, fire pits, grills and picnic tables. For those visiting Kings Island, there will be a number of exclusive resort perks like Stay and Play packages.”

Officials say an additional 100 cottages are also planned.

The property’s "upscale amenities" are listed as follows:

Hornbeam Lodge is home to a signature indoor/outdoor Ironwood Grill & Tap, Coyote Creek Camp Store, The Dry Bean – Coffee and Gelato, encased in an exposed beam grand lobby with welcome center, fireplace and overstuffed furniture.

Belize Street outdoor cantina will offer a casual, food truck-inspired fare from The Fresh Tortilla and Route 66, ice cream and sweat treats from Urban Cow, and cool beverages at the outdoor bar, Beach Box.

Expansive outdoor pools include Deerfield Springs, a family activity pool with waterfall backdrop and Kingfisher Landing, a separate adult-exclusive pool. Both will offer poolside service and cabana facilities.

Kings Island Camp Cedar, which has been under construction for months, is owned by Small Brothers, LLC and Terra Firma Associates. The resort will be managed by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company “through a unique partnership and licensing agreement.”

“Through the hiring of subcontractors and suppliers locally and through Ohio, $12 million has been directly invested in the region,” officials said.

Kings Island will open to the public for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 15. Gold and Platinum season passholders can access the park one week earlier on May 8-9.