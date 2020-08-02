TOLEDO, Ohio — Come and taste some of the best homemade recipes of amateur kielbasa makers and help crown the winner at this year's kielbasa cookoff.

This is the ninth year for the event.

It will be held on Sunday February 23, from 1 p.m.-to 5pm at St. Clement's Hall on Tremainsville Road.

There is a $5 admission, but kids 10 and under get in for free.

There will also be other Polish foods for sale, along with drinks.

The money raised will help fund the Polish American Community of Toledo's scholarship program.