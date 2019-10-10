LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — You don't have to be an adult to learn how to code.

Through courses offered at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, children as young as elementary school, are learning the basics on how to computer code.

Through interactive software, children are taught at their own pace. The library has run coding classes for about two years. In practicing code, children learn how to create websites, robot programming and computational thinking.

Children's Librarian, Erin DeWitt, said technology and computer jobs are the future.

"This is a growing field. This is the way things are going to be projected in the future as the job market goes. Parents are really excited that their kids are focusing on something that is STEM based and in a stable market," DeWit explained.

DeWitt added that many of the jobs available in the future will be in the information technology field.

Similar careers of computer and information research scientists, web developers and database administrators are available as well, both nationally and in the Toledo area.

If your child is interested in learning how to code, you can learn more here.

