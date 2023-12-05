Gibsonburg kids start their own football league

The Backyard Football League is attracting attention on social media and in the community.

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — If you travel to the gridiron that sits between the campus of Gibsonburg Schools and the adjacent neighborhood, you might find a group of kids playing football.

But the 8th graders aren't sponsored by the school, or part of any league organized by adults; it's something the kids put together themselves.

"We were tired of being inside and not hanging out with each other, so we decided it'd be a great idea to play our favorite sport, football," player Grant Smith said.

Smith and a group of friends were members of the 8th grade team that won their league title. In October following their season, the group began playing a pickup game, which they enjoyed so much, they decided to do it again.

The kids created a formal league they call the Backyard Football League; Small teams playing at least once a month, with a regular season, playoff, and even a Super Bowl.

"You sit in class all day and, you think about friends, you've got to have fun after it," fellow player Derek Reed said. "You know, come outside, throw balls, and sometimes play."

But it doesn't stop there. The kids are making content out of the league with a YouTube channel that now has more than 250 subscribers. After a few months, their teachers started taking notice.

"They're just a really good group of guys," middle school teacher Steve Baranclo said. "They're a joy to have in class every day. They make teaching fun."

Later, the kids began printing and selling merchandise like t-shirts. The kids have stayed so busy, they sometimes put school-sponsored sports on the backburner.

"We're missing track practice," Smith admitted during the interview.

When asked if their track coach approved of the move:

"He said that this is more important," fellow player Reece Walby chimed in.

As the weather began warming up, the league had fans composed of friends, family, and classmates at the games.

"They're very passionate, and they have, the whole group has a chemistry, whether it's football, basketball, on the field, off the field," Amy Fruth, mother of player Zac Fruth, said. "They work real well together."

Even though they're only in middle school, these kids are thinking years down the road, hoping to take their chemistry to the varsity level. Some players like Fruth aspire to play for a state championship. For now it's about playing as much as they can.

When asked how long they expect to keep the league running, Smith offered this response:

"Probably until our football coach tells us not to."