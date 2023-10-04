Kids report being followed by 'suspicious' white van in Sylvania neighborhood

The incident happened Friday night around 7 p.m. in the Lincoln Woods subdivision in Sylvania.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania police are asking residents to let them know if they see anything suspicious regarding a white van.

A woman called police Friday after she said the driver of a white cargo style van was circling two kids on Gettysburg Drive in the Lincoln Woods subdivision around 7 p.m.

The woman who called police on Wednesday told WTOL 11 that the she noticed the van moving slowly from her window.

She got up to take a closer look and she saw a woman walking and thought she might be in danger. She went outside and saw the woman with two children who had gone to her for help getting away from the driver of the van.

She said the driver was circling and reversing while watching the four of them.

The driver is described as an older man with a long, gray beard, driving a white cargo van with only one rear Ohio license plate. There is also a yellow or orange light on the roof as well as metal racks carrying white, plastic pipes.

The light appeared to the woman to be a magnetized light and not one that was wired or otherwise attached to the van. There were also no decals or writing on the van identifying it as belonging to a utility or other company.

Sylvania Police Chief Dani Miller told WTOL 11 that the department responded to a call Friday of a suspicious driver, but that person was already gone from the neighborhood when they arrived.

There have since been numerous reports of sightings to the department, but no other reports of similar incidents.

Miller said the woman did the right thing by looking out for the children in the neighborhood and calling police.

If you know anything regarding the incident or the van, you can call police at 419-885-8902.