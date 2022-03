The free event will still happen on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — The Spring Fishing Classic at the Bass Pro Shops in Rossford had to be canceled on Saturday due to rain.

The event, which helps kick off the warm-weather fishing season has events focusing on teaching kids how to fish, casting challenges, giveaways and more.

The free event will take place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as originally scheduled at the Bass Pro Shop’s fully stocked catch-and-release pond.

Bass Pro Shop is near I-75 and 795 in Rossford.