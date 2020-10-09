Kids and doctors weigh in about trick-or-treating during a pandemic

As of right now local health departments have no received guidance from the state surrounding neighborhoods having trick or treating

TOLEDO, Ohio — Many events and seasonal gatherings have been cancelled or postponed because of COVID-19. With Halloween getting closer, the question surrounding if cities will go ahead with trick-or-treating continues to grow.

As of right now local health departments have not received guidance from the state regarding neighborhoods having trick or treating. Officials with the Ohio Department of Health said they are working on guidance and waiting for information from CDC.

Even though there isn't an exact answer from the Ohio Department of Health, there are some ways you can safely take your kids door to door.



Typical COVID-19 procedures like washing your hands and keeping distance from crowds can be done while trick or treating. Being mindful of your child's health is also important when considering whether or not they should go.

If you're passing out candy, try and get creative with ways to minimize contact.

Dr. Brian Kaminski, an emergency room doctor at ProMedica said the course of the pandemic could very well change by the time we get to Halloween.



“People could set up the candy on a table instead of in a bowl and spread it out so that not everyone's touching the same surface,” said Kaminski.

Additionally, incorporating a cloth mask that covers the nose and mouth into your child's costume is a good idea.



“Those things can easily be incorporated into your Halloween costume, a mask is really common," said Kaminski.



WTOL 11 checked in with some local kids about how they feel about trick or treating. Gianna, Sophia and Vivianna Tersigni are all on board and they have some suggestion for costumes with masks...



“Oh I know! Minions! They have a whole face cover,” said Sophia.

“In Star Wars they have a whole face thing,” added Gianna.