Kidnapping, shooting in Sylvania Twp. under investigation Tuesday

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — A domestic situation between ex-spouses turned violent early Tuesday night.
The incident began on the 3600 block of North Holland Sylvania Road around 6:41 p.m., according to a release by Sylvania Township police. A female victim was forced into her vehicle during the confrontation. A male subject drove the vehicle, with the woman inside, eastbound on West Sylvania Avenue.
The man pulled in to the parking lot of a business located on the 5100 block of West Sylvania Avenue. He did not comply with the commands of an on-scene officer.
Just after 7 p.m., the man shot himself. He was taken to the hospital. His name will not be released until family has been notified.
The female victim was not physically harmed.
There is no danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing.