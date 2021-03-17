Kidnapping, shooting in Sylvania Twp. under investigation Tuesday

A domestic situation turned into a kidnapping, followed by a man shooting himself. The area of Whiteford Rd. and West Sylvania Ave. was closed Tuesday evening.

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — A domestic situation between ex-spouses turned violent early Tuesday night.

The incident began on the 3600 block of North Holland Sylvania Road around 6:41 p.m., according to a release by Sylvania Township police. A female victim was forced into her vehicle during the confrontation. A male subject drove the vehicle, with the woman inside, eastbound on West Sylvania Avenue.

The man pulled in to the parking lot of a business located on the 5100 block of West Sylvania Avenue. He did not comply with the commands of an on-scene officer.

Just after 7 p.m., the man shot himself. He was taken to the hospital. His name will not be released until family has been notified.

The female victim was not physically harmed.