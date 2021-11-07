Kidnapping, carjacking, armed robbery throughout Monroe County Friday

Monroe County Sheriff’s are still investigating events

MONROE, Michigan — At approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an alleged carjacking at TA Travel Center on N. Dixie Hwy.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's office, a 35-year-old Flat Rock man flagged down a passerby, claiming that he was carjacked. He tells the sheriff's office that he arranged a meeting at the TA Travel Center with the 26-year-old man who was an acquaintance.

The man picked up his acquaintance and another man and drove them to various locations around Monroe County. At one point one of the men pulled out a pistol and robbed the man. During the altercation, the suspect fired a round from the pistol.

The victim was then forced into his vehicle and held at gunpoint while being driven around Monroe County before being released behind Heck Park in Frenchtown Township. The suspects fled in the victim's vehicle.

Within a few hours, deputies located one of the suspects and the stolen vehicle in 6000 block of Lewis Avenue in Bedford Township. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and was released from an area hospital.