Kid Rock says he will cancel tour dates at venues with COVID protocols

Kid Rock is scheduled to perform at Nationwide Arena in April.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kid Rock will soon be touring the country, but only at venues with no COVID-19 protocols.

In a Facebook video posted Thursday, Rock said multiple cities have already been taken off the tour list due to vaccine requirements and mask mandates. According to Rock, people who get tickets from venues with mandates will “be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either.”

Rock announced his 2022 Bad Reputation tour on Monday. He will be making three stops in Ohio, including one to Nationwide Arena in April. Currently, Nationwide Arena does require people to wear masks inside. The venue is not enforcing any sort of vaccine mandate.

In the video, Rock said his group has done research on what venues have restrictions. He said if a venue does have restrictions, his group believes they will be lifted by the time Rock gets to the city.

Gary O'Brien, the director of communications for the Columbus Arena and Sports Entertainment, said the city still has a mask mandate which Nationwide Arena must follow.

Rock said if there are requirements to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination, he will not show up and customers will get their money back.

“If you think I’m going to sit out there and say don’t tell me how to live, ‘We The People,’ while people are holding up their f-ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that (expletive) ain’t happening,” he said in the video.

‘We The People’ is a new song by Rock, in which he profanely criticizes President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Black Lives Matter movement and more. The song quickly skyrocketed to number one on iTunes.