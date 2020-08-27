x
Local

Simple, Healthy, and Kid-Friendly School Lunch Ideas

Whether students are back in school in-person, or taking classes virtually, a healthy lunch is an important part of their day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School lunches. Preparing them typically isn't a source of joy for parents. But making them healthy and delicious doesn't have to be overwhelming. 

Child psychologist and nutritionist Dr. Nicole Beurkens has some great tips to help:

  • Stay in a routine with preparing and eating lunch, even if school is at home right now. Prep and/or pack lunches the night before to reduce morning stress!
  • Have your kids can help make their lunch, or do it on their own depending on their abilities. Use a written list or chart to provide options and guide the process.
  • Focus on protein, whole grains, and produce to stabilize blood sugar for focus and energy, and support brain and body health
  • Provide options that are simple and allow for everyone in the family to have choices, without making extra work
Credit: Courtesy photo
Fruit and granola yogurt bowl.
Credit: Courtesy photos
Hummus, salsa, guacamole and other "dips" are perfect for kids.

Some simple and healthy ideas include:

  • Sandwich kebobs – deconstruct the sandwich and make them on a stick
  • Dippers – mix and match dips like guacamole, hummus, dressing, salsa, jam, nut butter with items like whole grain pretzel sticks, tortilla chips, carrot sticks, pita chips, or pancakes
  • Yogurt mixers – use a low-sugar high-protein yogurt (ex: Greek yogurt) with toppings like granola, berries, honey, and nuts

For more easy, healthy, and kid-friendly lunch ideas download Dr. Nicole’s free guide at www.drbeurkens.com/lunch

