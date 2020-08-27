Simple, Healthy, and Kid-Friendly School Lunch Ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School lunches. Preparing them typically isn't a source of joy for parents. But making them healthy and delicious doesn't have to be overwhelming.
Child psychologist and nutritionist Dr. Nicole Beurkens has some great tips to help:
- Stay in a routine with preparing and eating lunch, even if school is at home right now. Prep and/or pack lunches the night before to reduce morning stress!
- Have your kids can help make their lunch, or do it on their own depending on their abilities. Use a written list or chart to provide options and guide the process.
- Focus on protein, whole grains, and produce to stabilize blood sugar for focus and energy, and support brain and body health
- Provide options that are simple and allow for everyone in the family to have choices, without making extra work
Some simple and healthy ideas include:
- Sandwich kebobs – deconstruct the sandwich and make them on a stick
- Dippers – mix and match dips like guacamole, hummus, dressing, salsa, jam, nut butter with items like whole grain pretzel sticks, tortilla chips, carrot sticks, pita chips, or pancakes
- Yogurt mixers – use a low-sugar high-protein yogurt (ex: Greek yogurt) with toppings like granola, berries, honey, and nuts
For more easy, healthy, and kid-friendly lunch ideas download Dr. Nicole’s free guide at www.drbeurkens.com/lunch
