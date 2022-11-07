Kent elementary teacher named Ohio Physical Education Teacher of the Year

Shawn Bates is a P.E. teacher at Longcoy and Holden Elementary Schools in Kent.

KENT, Ohio — One of Kent City Schools' educators is about to receive a huge honor.

Shawn Bates, a physical education specialist at Longcoy and Holden Elementary Schools will be awarded Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year Award for the State of Ohio for 2022, Kent City Schools said in a news release.

The award, given out by the Ohio Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (OAHPERD), will be given to Bates at a luncheon on December 1 at Kalahari Indoor Water Park and Convention Center in Sandusky.

Bates has been working for Kent City Schools for 28 years, serving in "multiple leadership capacities in the district," including Pk-12 Physical Education Department Chair and Entry Year Teacher Professional Development Co-Coordinator.

"Additionally, he worked cooperatively with Kent State University and their undergraduate PE program with field students and student teachers for 25 years. Bates is an active member of the Kent City Schools Local Professional Development Committee. He also nurtures student leadership as he serves as the Student Council Advisor and Garden Club Advisor," the release said.

Most recently, Bates applied for and received grants for a rock climbing wall, class sets of rollerblades to teach all elementary students how to rollerblade, and class sets of bicycles, to make sure every elementary student in the district would learn how to ride a bike in P.E. class.

Thanks to Mr. Shawn Bates, PE teacher at Longcoy and Holden schools, every kindergarten student in Kent City Schools will learn how to ride a bike during their kindergarten year! ❤️😎👏🚲 Mr. Bates wrote a grant to acquire enough strider bikes for a class set that will be rotated around the district. Thank you, Mr. Bates! 👍 #KentRiderPride Posted by Kent City School District on Monday, October 31, 2022

“Shawn is an outstanding leader in our school district. He organizes Family Picnic Night, Pumpkin Drive, Canned Food Drive, 5th Grade Bike Ride, and Field Day. He spends time outside of school volunteering at Kent State University sporting events, donating the money raised through ushering back to the parent organizations at each school. There could be no finer educator than Shawn Bates to represent the state of Ohio," said Kent City Schools Assistant Superintendent Tom Larkin.

