KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio — The Village of Kelleys Island Land Field Airport will be awarded more than $100,000 in federal grants.

The funding is provided by the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program. The airport will use the $101,079 to install 2,000 feet of drainage improvements to eliminate ponding on airfield surfaces.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) and Kelleys Island Mayor Ron Ehrbar made the announcement on Tuesday.

“I am pleased to announce the Kelleys Island Airport has been awarded grant funding through the FAA to invest in an improved drainage system,” Kaptur said. “Citizens of Kelleys Island depend heavily on this airport for travel and recreation, and ensuring their safety is of the utmost importance. These funds will directly impact the ability of the airport to maintain safe flying and landing conditions without fear of the hazards caused by water accumulation on the runway. I am pleased to have worked with the Village of Kelleys Island and its airport to secure the financial support it requires to keep pilots and passengers safe.”

“We are very appreciative of the help we were able to secure from the Federal Aviation Administration,” Mayor Ehrbar said. “The funds provided from this grant will work to alleviate the major drainage issues at our airport and make sure it can continue to be used effectively in the future.”

The Airport Improvement Program aims to support projects that strengthen our nation’s aviation infrastructure. Eligible projects entail enhancements to airport safety, capacity, security and environmental concerns. Those enhancements could include improvements to runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting and airport markings.

Ultimately, the goal of the infrastructure improvements funded by these grants is to improve travel, ensure safety, generate jobs and provide numerous economic benefits to communities.

More information about the grant program can be found here.

