Kelleys Island Ferry service closed Wednesday, delayed Thursday due to high winds

The ferry has canceled trips for Wednesday and will delay its start time Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the area.

LAKESIDE MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — The remnants of Hurricane Ida are bringing high winds through our area and stirring waves on Lake Erie, interrupting Kelleys Island Ferry service.

The ferry service announced the cancellation of service for Wednesday and a delayed start for Thursday due to conditions on the water and winds.

Kelleys Island Ferry anticipates starting later than the usual time of 7 a.m. on Thursday, noting that the wind looks better. No exact time has been given, but updates will be provided on the Kelleys Island Ferry Facebook page.

For Wednesday, September 1: We will be shut down for the day, NO TRIPS!! Thursday, September 2nd: the wind looks better... Posted by Kelleys Island Ferry on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Our WTOL 11 First Alert Weather team forecasts northeast winds of 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph Wednesday afternoon.