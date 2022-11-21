Toledo police searching for missing person, may be attempting to enter Canada

Police said in a Twitter post they are searching for Keith Zurek, who was last seen in Michigan.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021.

Police are attempting to locate Keith Zurek, who was last seen in Luna Pier.

According to a Twitter post from Toledo police, Zurek was last seen in Luna Pier, Michigan. They said he suffers from severe mental health disorders and may be attempting to enter Canada.

If you see Zurek, police ask that you immediately call 911.

