Keith Mitchell, attorney named in alleged city council bribery case, has died

The embattled attorney accused of funneling bribes to Toledo City Council member Yvonne Harper, died after being in hospice care.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Keith Mitchell, the embattled Toledo attorney accused in a federal bribery case said to involve multiple Toledo City Council members, has died at age 70.

Mitchell, who was in poor health, just recently won approval from U.S. Judge James Carr to be able to leave the Toledo area to be cared for by his daughter in Atlanta while receiving hospice care.

He died April 1 after petitioning to travel to Atlanta on March 29 and being granted the petition on March 30. In a March 30 court filing, it's noted that "It is appearing, that the Defendant’s daughter has removed the defendant from this district."

Mitchell was in hospice care and his only child, a daughter, lives in Atlanta and wanted to take him there so she could care for him in his final days, the court filing said.

Mitchell was arrested June 30 along with Toledo City Council members Yvonne Harper (District 4), Larry Sykes (At-Large), Tyrone Riley (District 1) and Gary Johnson (At-Large). They are facing federal bribery and extortion charges for an alleged bribes-for-votes scheme.

Mitchell entered a not guilty plea in July and waived his rights to court appearances on the indictments.

The four Democratic Toledo City Council members and Mitchell are all mentioned in the complaint for their role in an alleged bribes-for-votes scandal that dates back to 2013.

The scheme allegedly encouraged soliciting and/or accepting cash, checks, money orders or other things of value from local business owners in exchange for the council members' votes. The total was calculated to be about $34,000.

Mitchell is accused of funneling the bribes for Harper.

The five were indicted by a grand jury in July. The updated charges are:

Riley: one count of conspiracy and five counts of extortion

Harper: one count of conspiracy, two counts of extortion, and one count of conspiracy to commit extortion

Mitchell: one count of conspiracy and two counts of extortion

Johnson: one count of conspiracy and two counts of extortion

Sykes: one count of conspiracy and two counts of extortion