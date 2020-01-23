MAUMEE, Ohio — A collaboration in Maumee is aiming to help protect kids in schools and the surrounding community. A forum held Wednesday involved Maumee City Schools officials, police and the fire department — all aiming to see eye to eye.

Shahnaz Ali, a Maumee mother of three, made her presence known at the "Keeping Maumee Safe" meeting.

"I haven't had the best experience with them in the past with my son at the high school. So, I wanted to come see, ask some questions," Ali said.

She, along with several other dozens of community members, listened closely to what the school and officials presented.

"We have our police, fire department as well as our school district presenting on all the safety features that we've put in place over the last couple years to keep our community place," Dr. Todd Cramer, Maumee City Schools superintendent, said.

Part of that involves all entities coming together and hearing what citizens feel needs to be done.

"We have to have a good relationship with the community. We work for them. We work for the community. We're there to serve them. And if they have needs that aren't being addressed then they can talk to us. And if we're able to do that, we're gonna address them," Maumee Police Chief Dave Tullis said.

Which is why Ali decided to join the meeting after her son had gotten into some trouble in the past.

"My concern is that some schools are being used as a pipeline from school straight to the prison system. Where students are getting in trouble for disrupting the class. And that is actually termed as a misdemeanor, where they could potentially get into legal trouble," Ali said.

However, after hearing from the Maumee Police Chief, Ali says it sounds like resource officers are switching gears to look out for kid's safety first.

Maumee City Schools is also doing their part after holding similar meetings previous to this one.

"Some of the things we put in place, just as simple as flipped door locks. Additional security cameras. We have a positive behavioral intervention system that we've put in. So both on the student side as well as the hardware we've been working with all aspects of safety here in the school district," Cramer said.

The superintendent also encourages you to reach out if you have any suggestions or comments.