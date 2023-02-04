Tips for keeping kids safe at large public events

While little is known about the abduction attempt at the Mud Hen's game Saturday, law enforcement wants to take the opportunity to remind parents what to be wary of.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Minimal details have been released following Saturday's abduction attempt at the Toledo Mud Hen's game in downtown Toledo, but law enforcement wants to take the opportunity to remind parents that something like this can happen to anyone.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says child abductions do happen, but he said under 1% are done by a stranger but usually someone the family knows.

He said making sure you take precautions and educating your little ones about what to do in a situation like this can be vital in preventing a worst-case-scenario like an abduction.

And as the weather warms up, many families are taking the time to get out to places like sporting events, amusement parks or zoos. Sheriff Wasylyshyn said these types of events are great, but they can pose a risk.

"Unfortunately, they sometimes attract troubled people or people under the influence of drugs or alcohol that aren't thinking straight or making the right decisions and may do something they may otherwise not to do," said Sheriff Wasylyshyn.

He says having your kid by your side and making sure you can see them at all times is the most important thing you can do, but if someone does grab your child, and you don't see it, make sure your kid knows to be loud and get others' attention.

"Someone grabs them and it's not mom, dad, grandma, and grandpa, you need to say that it's not mom or dad so and that will get people involved," said Wasylyshyn.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn said finding someone in a uniform, like an employee, security guard or officer is good thing to teach your child.

Then, once they locate someone they feel safe with, they can page the parent from there.

Wasylyshyn says also a a big help if a child can memorize their contact information.

"First name, last name, address - and it's fantastic if you can get them to memorize your number. Actually that phone number is probably the most important one," said Wasylyshyn.

He also said it's a good idea to take a picture of your child before you enter an event so you know exactly what they are wearing.

For older kids, setting a meet up spot in case you get separated can be useful too.

"Set a time and have everyone turn to that location at that time to kind of check in with everyone and make sure everyone is okay," said Wasylyshyn.