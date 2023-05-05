Experts urge caution around water with a reminder that warmer temperatures can be deceiving

The U.S. Coast Guard and Metroparks Toledo say to wait until later in the season or wear special gear if you do choose to enjoy kayaking this spring.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the weather warming up, more and more people will be scratching that itch and getting out on the water, but experts said it will take a couple more months for it to warm up to a safe temperature.

Amanda Domalski is an experienced paddler and outdoor skills specialist with Metroparks Toledo who said even with specialized gear like wet and dry suits, the water is still very cold this time of year.

"The river and the lake are best saved for experienced paddlers that again have that special gear, special equipment, special skillset in order to be able to paddle those safely, it's truly not for novice paddlers," Domalski said.

If you choose to paddle on a kayak or canoe, Ohio requires children under the age of 10 to be in a life vest and Michigan under 6 years old.

Domalski said Metroparks Toledo has an even stricter rule equating life vests in the water to a seat belt in the car.

"We do require that people wear their personal flotation devices at all times and wear them properly fitted because that is truly the best way to keep yourself safe on the water," Domalski said.

Domalski said it is extremely difficult to put a personal flotation device on while you are actually in the water, so that's a decision you need to make when you launch.

Just down the Maumee River, Petty Officer Aaron Tannatta with the U.S. Coast Guard's Toledo Station shared some similar tips as the river is still a chilly 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tannata said when you go out it is important to have a "float plan" telling someone else where you'll be going and when you'll be back.

"That way someone else has accountability for you and they know that person was supposed to be back by 5 p.m. tonight, it's 7. Okay, let's call somebody," Tannatta said.

Also, Tannata said what may look closer in the water may be much farther.

"If you are in the middle, the land can seem a lot closer than it is. So you do not want to attempt to swim it unless you are absolutely certain it is closer than it appears," Tannatta said.

Tannata said knowing your limits and when to call it a day is also important because there'll always be another opportunity for an outing.