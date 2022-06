Missing Adult: Katie Trotter, 78 years old. She is 5’6, 230 lbs with black hair/brown eyes. She is diabetic and may have dementia. Last seen in the area of 4000 Eastway on 6/19. Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/cdBehVXxhq