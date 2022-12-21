Columbus police issue BOLO alert to 5 states as search for 5-month-old, suspected kidnapper continues

Kason Thomas remains missing and police are searching for 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, who was named a suspect in the AMBER Alert case.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police issued a BOLO (Be on the lookout) alert for five states surrounding Ohio as the search for a 5-month-old boy and his suspected kidnapper continues into a second day.

Kason Thomas and his twin brother Kyair went missing Monday evening after the vehicle he and his twin brother were in was stolen from the Short North neighborhood.

The BOLO alert has been issued for Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The Columbus Division of Police said Kason and Kyair were inside a 2010 Honda Accord left running by their mother at a Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street when the vehicle was stolen.

Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning. Police said he was abandoned outside the airport around 4 a.m. and is currently with his father.

Kason remains missing and is believed to be in danger.

In a press conference held Tuesday afternoon, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said the mother was working as a DoorDash delivery driver at the time of the vehicle theft and kidnapping.

Police named 24-year-old Nalah Jackson as a suspect in the case. Employees at the Donatos Pizza told detectives she was inside the restaurant Monday night and left when the victim walked in at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Kason and Kyair became the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert that has garnered national attention.

Chief Bryant pleaded with Jackson to return the 5-month-old during Tuesday's briefing.

"Please return Kason Thomas," Bryant said. "Thank you for returning Kyair. You've already shown us you can do the right thing."

Jackson is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, having black hair and brown eyes and weighing 159 pounds. Police said at this time they do not believe she had any connection or relationship with the mother or the twin boys.

Police said the 2010 4-door Honda Accord that was stolen is missing the front bumper, has a torn temporary Ohio registration tag number of M965246 on the rear window and a white bumper sticker that says “Westside City Toys.” Authorities said the car was suspected to have been in a crash and had damage and purple paint transfer on the left side.