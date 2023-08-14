Kaptur, Ukrainian Ambassador stop in Toledo to visit refugees and exchange students

Though it doesn't seem like the war between Ukraine and Russia will be over soon, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur wants to celebrate the little wins.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. While it doesn't seem like the fighting will be over soon, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur wants to celebrate the little wins.

Kaptur (D-Toledo) said the resources that have been provided, the organizations that have raised money and the Toledoans who have stepped up to welcome Ukrainians to the Glass City have all played a role.

"I can get very homesick sometimes," Ukrainian exchange student Danylo Lazariev said. "I really, really miss them. But at the end of the day, they are happy for me."

The last time Lazariev saw his parents was in August 2021.

He came to Toledo as part of the FLEX student exchange program and hasn't been able to return home.

But thanks to Kaptur and, Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S. he felt closer to his parents.

"During the past 16 months, the American people stood shoulder to shoulder with us. We wouldn't be able to do it without their support," Markarova said.

Kaptur and Markarova spoke with Ukrainian refugees, families and exchange students about the current state of the country and what's being done to help.

"It's overwhelming, especially seeing where we come from being a thousand miles away. Seeing someone truly care, we appreciate it and are very grateful," Ukrainian refugee Tetiana Bondarenko said through a translator.

It was also a chance to highlight the people and organizations that have helped since the war began.

"We must hold the line. If we don't, history teaches us that conflict will spread. So we have to push Russia back, she's got plenty of land," Kaptur said.

For Lazariev, spending time with others who are in the same situation as him is comforting. He said he is thankful for the people who have made his time in the U.S. easier.

"This city as a whole has done so much for me and so much for Ukraine in general. I consider it my second home and the people here are amazing," he said.