TOLEDO, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, was involved in a crash Wednesday while driving near a construction zone on W. Bancroft Street.

Kaptur's office say the Congresswoman was driving in a single lane when a back hoe operating in the adjoining lane swung over into the lane reserved for traffic and hit her windshield on the driver's side.

Kaptur was taken to the hospital but has been released and is expected to be back to work Thursday.

Police say the back hoe was facing traffic while travelling eastbound and that construction workers reported that after the accident, they moved the back hoe forward before officers arrived on the scene.

According to the police report, Kaptur was driving eastbound and veered to the left into construction area until coming to a stop after striking the back hoe.

Police say they didn't cite anyone involved in the crash based on the lack of eyewitness testimony.

"Congresswoman Kaptur extends thanks to the professional first responders from Toledo Police and Fire Departments who offered immediate assistance,” her office said through a statement.

