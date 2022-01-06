Toledo mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is reportedly experiencing minor symptoms and following all safety protocols, including working from home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on June 1, 2022.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to a city press release.

He is reportedly experiencing minor symptoms.

Kapszukiewicz's team said Wednesday that the mayor is following all required protocols, including working from home.

The diagnosis comes as Lucas County sees elevated levels of COVID-19. Currently, the county is at Level 3 (Red) on the state's COVID-19 alert map.

Last Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 17,530 new COVID-19 cases, 482 additional hospitalizations and 29 deaths.

The state health department has now reported a total of 2,780,653 coronavirus cases.

As of June 2, 7,338,145 Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 62.78% of the state's population.