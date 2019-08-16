At a meeting Friday, Washington Local Schools named Kadee Anstadt the district's newest superintendent, taking over for Susan Hayward, who resigned mid-contract.

Anstadt most recently was the assistant superintendent at Perrysburg, and also had served as executive director of teaching and learning, and taught in Perrysburg.

Hayward resigned three years before her contract was to be up. The board voted 4-1 to release Hayward from her contract. She requested the release to pursue an opportunity with another organization. Hayward’s contract was set to run through July, 2022.

Hayward’s resignation took effect on Thursday. As part of the agreement and release with the district, she will receive a payout for her unused vacation and personal days. Hayward will act as a paid consultant until Oct. 24 to ease the transition for the soon-to-be-named interim superintendent, WLS officials said Thursday. The stipend for consulting will be $20,000.

Hayward took over for former Superintendent Patrick Hickey, who was forced out after alleged inappropriate behavior.