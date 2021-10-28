K-9 team set to retire together in Fulton County

Fulton County Sheriff's deputy Jeremy Simon started his career with FCSO in 1992. Simon and his partner K-9 Maggie will retire Oct. 31.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Treats come to two longtime Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employees as they get to start enjoying retirement on Halloween.

Deputy Jeremy Simon and his faithful partner, K-9 Maggie, will be retiring together on Oct. 31.

Simon started his career with FCSO in 1992 and has been a K-9 handler for over 18 years.

In 2017, Simon was shot twice by a suspect who fled a traffic stop. Simon returned to work a month later.

The next year, Simon assisted in a campaign to win an SUV for the FCSO K-9 unit. Simon appeared alongside fellow officers Deputy Justin Galbraith and K-9 Fazzo on WTOL 11 Your Day to encourage support for FCSO in a national photo contest.

Galbraith and Fazzo won and were able to upgrade from working out of a patrol car, thanks to Vested Interest in K9s and support from the public and from Simon.