TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders at both Toledo Public and Ottawa Hills Local Schools announced their education plans Friday ahead of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's mandatory three-week closure.

Friday afternoon, leaders at Toledo Public Schools (TPS) released their comprehensive plan for continuing with school curriculum.

Officials say much thought was put into what they call a "blended approach." They believe it will cover all their bases and help overcome the barriers their students face.

TPS students will bring home "blizzard bags" after school on Friday. It contains five days of work.

"On Monday, our staff will report and they will prepare up to 10 additional days which will bring us to the total of 15 that we are missing. That will be picked up on Monday, March 23 in our TPS buildings between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.," Toledo Public's Transformational Leader of Curriculum and Instruction, Jim Gault said.

Ottawa Hills students were able to pick their stuff up at school on Friday as well.

This being done after their Superintendent, Dr. Adam Fineske, called an in-service day for teachers.

All work the students are taking home will need to be completed and is for a grade -- this goes for all districts in our area.

"The goal by the end of today is that all the teachers will have that ready so that they can be sent out to the parents electronically. We also are going to have packets available for families who may prefer that or don’t have the internet access. Fortunately, most of our parents and students have that," said Ottawa Hills Local Schools Superintendent, Dr. Adam Finske.

Toledo Public Schools will be providing breakfast and lunch for students.

That information is available on the TPS website.

