WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A juvenile was seriously injured after they were hit while riding their bicycle on the road in Williams County on Thursday.

The incident happened on US 20 near CR 2150 near Alvordton around 4:45 p.m.

Police say 58-year-old Enerest Noel of Michigan was westbound on US 20 when he hit the juvenile on the bike, who was riding in the same direction.

The bicyclist was taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent's with serious injuries. Noel was not injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to use caution when passing bicyclists.

The crash is under investigation.