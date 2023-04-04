Juvenile hospitalized after leading sheriffs on high speed chase in Maumee early Tuesday

Sheriffs confirmed to WTOL 11 the driver is a juvenile and was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A juvenile is in the hospital following a high speed chase that resulted in the driver crashing into a ditch Tuesday morning.

This happened on Garden Road at Holland Sylvania Road in front of the Hidden Cedars Apartments. Lucas County Sheriff deputies were chasing the driver at high speeds through the area, when the driver eventually lost control and drove through a guard rail and then into a ditch.

At this time, it's unclear what started the pursuit. No roads have been affected by this incident.

