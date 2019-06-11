ROSSFORD, Ohio — Police have arrested a 15-year-old after they say another juvenile was assaulted in Rossford early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Helen Drive.

Rossford police say the Toledo Hospital notified them that a female juvenile had been physically assaulted at that residence.

Police arrested a 15-year-old a short time later at his home.

The juvenile was charged with felonious assault and is being held in the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.