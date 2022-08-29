'Justice Bus' returns to Toledo libraries this fall

The bus provides free legal advice to low-income residents regarding a variety of matters.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Expert legal advice can be prohibitively costly for many families and consumers, but the Toledo Lucas County Public Library system is seeking ways to alleviate the financial difficulty in a partnership with the Ohio Justice Bus.

The Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office that offers low-income residents legal advice at no cost. According to a press release, the service gives residents the opportunity to speak to an attorney privately about civil legal matters. The service is funded by the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation, American Electric Power Foundation and the Supreme Court of Ohio.

There are two clinics, each with a different legal focus.

The first clinic offers legal services regarding domestic relations and family law. It will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Main Library branch. Domestic relations and family law include topics related to custody, protection orders, divorce and more. The outdoor event will take place on the library's north lawn.

The second Justice Bus clinic offers consumer law services and will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Oregon Branch Library. Residents may speak with attorneys about debt, bankruptcy and more. The event will be held outdoors.

Walk-ups are welcome at both events. Services are offered on a first come, first serve basis.

