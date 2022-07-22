Defense rests in trial of Euclid police officer Michael Amiott; closing arguments to begin Friday

Amiott is charged with assault and interfering with civil rights in connection with a violent 2017 traffic stop.

EUCLID, Ohio — The defense in the trial of Euclid Police Officer Michael Amiott rested following the fourth day of testimony without a rebuttal from the prosecution on Thursday. Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Amiott is charged with two counts of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights in connection with a violent traffic stop in August of 2017. Cell phone video showed the officer repeatedly punching Richard Hubbard after the latter was pulled over for an unspecified moving violation.

During the fourth day of the trial, Judge Patrick Gallagher stated he hoped to have the jury instructions at the close of today, otherwise, the trial will continue into Saturday.

On Thursday, the first testimony was given by Euclid Police Department Captain Jeff Cutwright, who has been with the department for nearly 26 years.

Cutwright, stated that he believes Amiott's conduct was within the policy of the Euclid Police Department. Amiott's conduct was approved by Cutwright when he signed off on Amiott’s response to the resistance form.

“Our policies are reviewed by our law director. I am not an expert in the law, but a use of force policy that is illegal is no use to me. I have to base it on the law, not what I believe in an incident that this person is right and this person is right,” said Cutwright. “The law doesn't look at that, the law looks at what is right and what is wrong.”

Euclid Patrolman Dan Ferritto was the second to testify on Thursday.

Ferritto was not on the scene of the incident, but he made a call on the radio earlier that day stating the vehicle “looks fun” when he saw the silver Hyundai and locked eyes with him.

From Ferritto’s perspective, he displayed unusual behavior from Hubbard when he passed him on the road.

“We locked eyes with each other, he sat up in his car, and he regripped the wheel, he's turning his head following me as we pass each other until the back pillar separated our eye contact," said Ferritto. "It isn't normal behavior when I am driving a car. Citizens don’t react that way when they see a police officer.”

Others to testify on Thursday included law enforcement specialist James Romph, Euclid Sergeant Kirk Pavkov and retired law enforcement officer and police trainer Kevin Davis.

On Wednesday, the third day of testimony happened. Officer Amiott testified on the stand.

“If his hand is flailing around, whether he’s intending to or not, and he grabs a hold of my gun, for example, then me and my partner are going to have to make a decision,” Amiott said. “It’s concerning when his hands are on my belt. It’s concerning to me. So that’s why the strikes are thrown. Eventually, I’m able to get his arm up, and we go into what is called a resting mount, which is another training position.”

During the second day of testimony, fellow Officer Matthew Gilmer — who was alongside Amiott that afternoon — described the reasons he assisted Amiott during the stop.

"Whenever an officer calls out a vehicle, we don't let them go alone," Gilmer told the court. "So, if Officer Amiott says he has eyes on a vehicle that is possibly going to be stopped, I'm going to turn around and start heading in that direction."

Former Euclid Assistant Chief Kevin Kelly was also called to the stand, with the defense questioning a training session just months before the altercation. Kelly admitted the first bullet point in the training says officers have "reasonable suspicion to stop a vehicle after he ran a license plate and discovered the car was registered to a person with a suspended license." In this case, the car Hubbard was operating was indeed connected to a suspended license, and Gilmer further claimed Hubbard's actions during the encounter led him to believe things would escalate.

"At the time, I was fully convinced there was illegal activity going on besides just driving under suspension when Mr. Hubbard started using, again, racial slurs, not being polite, and things like that," Gilmer said. "That's an indicator to me that he's agitated."

Prosecutors rested their case following Gilmer's testimony. Meanwhile, the defense called its first person to the stand: an instructor at the Cleveland Heights police academy who trained Amiott.

Video of the incident was played in the courtroom Monday as Hubbard was questioned on the witness stand. We streamed Monday's opening statements live, which you can watch in the player below:

“I’m on the ground, he hops right up and starts slamming my head on the ground, which I don’t even know why he did that," when asked to explain what was happening at specific moments from the incident. "But then my girlfriend gets out of the car and starts screaming.”

Hubbard said he wasn't fighting back.

“I never touched the officer," he said. "I never even brought up my fists at the officer. I protected my face from the punches, but you can’t see it from this video.”

When it was over, Hubbard said he sat in the squad car disappointed at what happened.

“A traffic stop just turned into me just getting beat up for no reason.”

Hubbard was accused of resisting arrest after allegedly refusing Amiott's orders, and the ensuing struggle resulted in Hubbard being hit multiple times while on the ground. The criminal charges against Hubbard were later dropped, and while he suffered no permanent injuries, the city later agreed to a $450,000 settlement with both him and the owner of the car he was driving.

Should Amiott be convicted, he could face more than a year in jail as well as a $3,000 fine. All of the charges against him are first-degree misdemeanors, and he has pleaded not guilty.

Three witnesses testified on Monday. The prosecution says there are still two more witnesses to testify before the jury. Tuesday's proceedings will begin at 9 a.m.