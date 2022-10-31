Man accused of murdering grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson found guilty on all charges

Robert Shepard was found guilty in the murder of Frank Q. Jackson.

CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old man has been found guilty in the murder of the grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

Following a nearly week-long trial, a jury announced that it had found Robert Shepard guilty of all charges on Monday morning. Shepard has been accused of directing 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson to a home where he was later shot and killed on September 19, 2021, outside of Cleveland's Heritage View Homes.

Former Cleveland Mayor Jackson was in attendance for the opening arguments, which took place last week.

According to authorities, Jackson was dropped off by a third party near Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street in Cleveland. Court documents state that Shepard "lured the victim to the area where he was shot by another unidentified individual," before fleeing the scene. Sources confirmed to 3News’ Lydia Esparra that investigators believe Jackson had been lured to the area by Shepard to pick up his dirt bike.

Shepard was arrested on October 27, near the intersection of East 46th Street and Central Avenue. He was indicted on four charges, including aggravated murder and felonious assault.

Court documents show that Shepard has a lengthy criminal history with previous charges for assault, attempted aggravated burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, drug possession, and attempted failure to comply with an officer.