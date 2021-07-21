Ex-Port Clinton doctor found guilty of over-prescribing pain medication

A federal indictment from 2019 listed 270 charges against him for over-prescribing thousands of doses of powerful painkillers without medical necessity.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A jury found former doctor William Bauer of Port Clinton guilty of over-prescribing thousands of doses of powerful painkillers such as fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, and other drugs, without regard to medical necessity.

The decision was reached Wednesday after about eight hours of deliberation in U.S. District Court, Judge Jack Zouhary presiding.

A federal indictment from 2019 listed 270 charges against him, including multiple counts of distribution of a controlled substance and healthcare fraud.

Bauer, 84, was found guilty on counts 1-101 and was released on bond pending sentencing. A date for sentencing was not yet reached.

According to the indictment, Bauer repeatedly prescribed controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

This included, among other actions, according to the indictment:

performing inadequate examinations and gathering inadequate medical histories

failing to establish an objective pain diagnosis

failing to consider non-opioid treatment options

prescribing high doses of opioids to patients without regard to any improvement in pain level, function or quality of life

failing to consider a patient’s state of addiction

ignoring signs and warnings that patient family members were stealing substances prescribed to the patients

ignored warning letters about improper prescribing

patients running out of pills from overuse and frequently requesting early refills

In addition to overprescribing opioids and other controlled substances to patients, Bauer also allegedly regularly administered epidural injections and trigger point injections involving large cumulative doses of methylprednisolone without medical necessity.