Former Toledo City Councilman's corruption case goes to jury deliberations

The jury began deliberating Monday after four days of testimony in the case.

TOLEDO, Ohio —

The jury in the federal corruption case against former Toledo City Councilman Gary Johnson began deliberations late Monday morning.

Following four days of testimony, the case against the former councilman wrapped up with closing statements Monday.

Johnson is one of four Toledo City Council members arrested in 2020 and charged in the federal corruption case. The three other defendants -- former council members Tyrone Riley, Larry Sykes and Yvonne Harper -- pleaded guilty in December to accepting bribes during their time in office in return for legislative support, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Their arrests in 2020 came after an FBI investigation that led authorities to accuse the elected leaders of taking bribes in exchange for votes on business before city council. Federal investigators claim tens of thousands of dollars changed hands in the scandal.

Johnson is charged with two counts of extortion under the Hobbs Act. He is accused of accepting two bribes, totaling $3,000, in exchange for positive votes on proposed Internet cafes.

Johnson took the stand in his own defense last week, saying he believed the payments he received were campaign contributions.

In December, Riley and Sykes pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act extortion under official color of right, which means a public official wrongfully took money or another valuable not owed to them or their office.

Harper pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act conspiracy. Riley, Sykes and Harper are scheduled to be sentenced later this month. The charges the three face all carry up to 20 years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines and up to three years of supervised release.

Johnson is also accused of violating the Hobbs Act.

Local attorney Keith Mitchell was also charged in the case in 2020, but he died in 2021 before facing trial. He was accused of accepting bribes on Harper's behalf.

In May, local businessman Nabil Shaheen pleaded guilty to facilitating a bribe between Riley and a businessman. That bribe involved a favorable zoning vote on a planned internet cafe.