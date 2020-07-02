TOLEDO, Ohio — Popular apparel business Jupmode, is getting a second home.

Jupmode said after experiencing a successful holiday pop-up shop at Cricket West, they've decided to make it a permanent location.

The grand opening for the second store is set for this Saturday with doors opening at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

With the grand opening comes grand promotions such a chance to win a $100 Jupmode gift card and the release of their brand new Old Orchard t-shirt.

Anyone who spends $50 or more at the location will also receive a free Jupmode t-shirt while supplies last.

Jupmode's goal is to create a sense of pride in the city of Toledo by highlighting events in the city through their clothing.

Their first location is located in uptown Toledo on Adams Street.

