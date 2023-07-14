Jupmode moving headquarters half a mile away in downtown Toledo

The company will move from its location at 2022 Adams Street to 1811 Monroe Street, the former MedCorp building.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jupmode will be moving its headquarters from Adams Street to Monroe Street in downtown Toledo in 2024, the screen printing company announced in a Facebook post Friday.

"We couldn't have done this without the support of our customers throughout the years. We can't thank you enough and we are so excited to share this new space with you!" the company said.

Jupmode provided a couple of pictures of the building:

Jupmode, founded in 2006, creates custom and themed apparel, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and socks. The company also makes products for dogs, drinkware and other items.

Jupmode also opened a second location at the Cricket West Shopping Center in west Toledo's Westgate neighborhood in 2020.

