TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with Washington Local Schools spoke out on Monday after someone vandalized one of the district's property.

The softball field dugout and concession stand at the complex appeared damaged early Saturday morning, according to the Whitmer High School Athletic Director, Tom Snook.

The graffiti and broken property in the buildings have since been covered. Officials with the district said they're already working to make it safer.

"Additional work is going to need to be done, but at least it's not an eyesore at this point," said Whitmer's head softball coach, Duane Lanham.

The complex is mainly used by the Junior Lady Panthers and a few other area sports. Since it belongs to the school district, they are responsible for the clean-up as well.

Both the softball coach and athletic director said police have tracked down the suspects behind the crime.

"Some good samaritans that are neighbors in that area were able to help the Toledo Police identify who they culprits were," Snook said.

Snook said the field is not used much this time of year. So, the school is lucky to have community members on guard and able to help.

Since the incidents, the district is working to make the area safer so situations like this don't happen again.

"We're looking at obviously increasing lighting for evening time, increasing the amount of surveillance we have in that facility; cameras and security and so forth," Snook said.

"It's come a long ways in fixing it up to make it something that you're proud of and we want to get it back to that order," Lanham said.

School leaders said the local community has reached out to help volunteers. They are planning a clean-up soon, but have not decided on a date. They say they will keep their community informed.

