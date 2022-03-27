Junior Achievement to host JA inspire event

It's similar to a career fair, but it also has in-class learning sessions and hands-on experiences for both parents and students.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Junior Achievement of Northwest Ohio is helping local teenagers and young adults prepare for their future with its JA Inspire event.

JA officials say they hope this event will help students turn their interests and passions into careers and have the necessary resources to reach those goals.

"The community has seen issues related to students graduating with no future plans. With the lack of workforce to college drop-out rates. We believe that Junior Achievement is right at the forefront in helping students avoid falling into that gap," Junior Achievement's, Erica Fischbach said.

The event is open to anyone in middle and high school.

It's happening on May 11th and 12th at the Glass City Center.