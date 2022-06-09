Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Toledo

Find concerts, parties, parades, job fairs and more in honor of Juneteenth in Toledo.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired May 23.

Toledo is set to celebrate Juneteenth with a variety of events, including concerts, job fairs and a parade.



Juneteenth is a celebration of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday originated in Galveston, Texas, on June 19 when slaves first learned of their freedom.

Juneteenth became an official national holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

Here is a list of events happening the weekend of Juneteenth.

Friday, June 17

Common in Concert, 6:15 p.m., Promenade Park, Toledo

Saturday, June 18

Juneteenth Weekend Celebration, hosted by African American Legacy Project, 4 p.m. to dusk, 1326 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo





Juneteenth Community Health and Wellness Fair, hosted by CSRN/Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., noon to 4 p.m., Smith Park, Toledo

Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Frederick Douglass Community Center, 1001 Indiana Ave.

Juneteenth Celebration Job Fair, hosted by Toledo Lucas County Library/NAACP Toledo Branch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Toledo-Lucas County Main Library, 325 N. Michigan ST., Toledo

JuneteenthCelebration Gallery Opening, Reception and Rooftop Party hosted by Toledo Lucas County Library/NAACP Toledo Branch, Toledo-Lucas County Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St., Toledo.

Juneteenth Weekend Celebration – Day 2, hosted by African American Legacy Project, 1 p.m. to dusk, 1326 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo.

Sunday, June 19

Juneteenth Freedom Parade and Ceremony, hosted by Community United, 1 p.m. line up at Monroe Street and North Saint Clair Street, Toledo

Juneteenth Dashiki Day, hosted by Samo Entertainment, 5 p.m., Vibe Lounge, 710 S. Reynolds Rd.

Father’s Day Juneteenth Black Business and Resource Expo, hosted by Spyda Production/City Park League, 5 p.m., Premier Hall, 4480 Heatherdowns Blvd

Toledo’s Third Annual Juneteenth Celebration, noon to 8 p.m., Walbridge Park, Toledo.

A Juneteenth/Father’s Day Concert featuring Raheem DeVaugh and Jane Eugene, hosted by Toledo Museum of Art, 6 p.m., 2445 Monroe St., Toledo.













