June 12-13: Free fishing, off-roading and Michigan state park entry

“Michigan is home to some of the best outdoor recreation opportunities and most beautiful natural spaces you’ll find anywhere,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the return of “Three Free” weekend, when residents and out-of-state visitors can enjoy state parks free of charge.

The event, which happens twice a year for back-to-back days, is taking place Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13.

The two days include the following offers, as provided by the Michigan DNR:

Free Fishing Weekend. Residents and nonresidents can enjoy two days of free fishing without a license. All other fishing regulations apply. To get more details or find a local event, visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.

Free ORV Weekend. Michigan residents and nonresidents legally can ride 3,800 miles of designated routes and trails and the state's six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for the latest ORV trail, safety and closure information.

Free Recreation Passport. To encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun, the DNR waives the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and 1,300 state-managed boating access sites. Visit Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport to learn more about all the Passport provides.

“Whether you’re already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our ‘Three Free’ weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love.”

